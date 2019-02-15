



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country. Today, we’re meeting United States Air Force War World II veteran Staff Seargent Bob Livingston.

On September 4, 1942, when he was 19 years old, Livingston enlisted and served until 1945.

He says he signed his mother’s consent because he knew if he asked she would not allow it. He first went into the army, then to the Air Force where he was stationed overseas in England for 26 months. While there, he was part of the armament, he was responsible for maintaining launch and release devices on aircraft. He also recalls that he had to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“Livingston where are you? Get up you’re flying tomorrow. I’m credited for shooting down a German plane. The medal says for courage, coolness, and skill it’s a great credit. I was so scared this is our country I love this country and I say to myself they started it we finished it,” said Sgt. Livingston.

Staff Sgt. Bob Livingston a recipient of a Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor was recognized at a recent Florida Panthers game. His family was by his side as he stood up and saluted the crowd as they stood for several minutes honoring this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you War World II Veteran Staff Sgt. Bob Livingston for your service.