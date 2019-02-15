



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A busy weekend packed full of events across the Miami area kicked off Thursday morning with the opening of the Miami International Boat Show.

“It’s a humongous boating event not only for the boats and accessories but also the training component,” said Larry Berryman the show’s director. “A new boater would have a lot of different elements to pick from.”

With over 1,400 boats on land and in the water along with over 150 manufacturers, the show has everything for any level boating enthusiast.

“Well it’s always fun to see the new boats and what’s new on the horizon,” says Carol St. James from Sebastian, Florida. She was there with her husband who was looking for one specific boat among the many displayed in the water at the piers.

The boat show just one of many events happening here in South Florida this weekend.

In Coconut Grove the Arts Festival, one of the largest outdoor festivals in the nation runs Saturday to Monday.

At Marlins Park the Monster Jam is here both Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s a great experience, it’s a vacation, a lot to see and do, get out of the cold in Pennsylvania,” said Robert Oplinger, who is visiting the show from Allentown area. He like many others make the trip to South Florida every year for the show.

Whether you’re here to escape the cold, or just want to get outside this holiday weekend, the boat show is just one of many events to look at.

With boats and accessories everywhere you look, it’s a great opportunity for both manufacturers and customers.

David Ittner is with Yamaha motors and said, “People can come and see what the new product does. It gives you a chance to showcase what you’ve got and what’s new.”