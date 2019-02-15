



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This President’s Day weekend thousands are expected to visit the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

The festival, which runs Saturday through Monday, takes place in the heart of the Grove along S. Bayshore Drive and McFarlane Road, between Aviation Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Drivers in the area should note, due to the festival there will be road closures.

The initial street closures began Friday at 9am. The closures will remain in place until around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

During the closure, no vehicles will be allowed on South Bayshore Drive from Aviation Avenue to McFarlane Road and from McFarlane Road to Grand Avenue.

If your planning on going to the festival, use SW 22nd Avenue or SW 32nd Avenue as alternates from South Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade Transit will also provide additional buses for route 249, the Coconut Grove Circulator. This route will shuttle people from the two Metro Rail Stations in the area, the Douglas Road Station and the Coconut Grove Station.