



MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – An up and coming Florida rapper and another man are in jail after being charged in a double murder.

Rapper Jamell Demons, who goes by YNW Melly, and Cortlen Henry are accused of killing Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. on October 26th, 2018. The two critically injured men were dropped off at Memorial Hospital Miramar where they were pronounced dead.

Miramar police say Demons shot both men and that he and Henry staged the crime scene to make it look like a drive-by shooting.

The two victims were also aspiring rappers and apparently friends of Demons. He even took to social media the day after police say he shot them to mourn their deaths.

Both Demons and Henry have been charged with first-degree murder.

