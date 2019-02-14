



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a former volunteer hockey coach at a Broward Catholic school on child porn charges.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas Martin Gullman, 32, from Lauderhill, was arrested Wednesday and is facing 20 charges in total. Nineteen counts of child pornography and one count of using a computer to compile child pornography.

In addition to finding multiple videos and images of children engaging in various sex acts, BSO says it found recorded images of a locker room showing high school boys in various stages of undress.

Detectives said they found 50 images of boys who appear to be between the ages of 10 to 14 engaging in ‘lewd poses or sexual acts.’

Police said they impounded several external storage drives, along with two covert cameras designed to look like USB plugs from Gullman’s bedroom.

BSO says their investigation led to Gullman in January when an Internet Service Provider reported one of its users had violated its terms of service after child porn had been uploaded to their servers.

After further investigation, detectives were able to track down Gullman at his home address.

Gullman is currently in custody at Broward’s main jail.