MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Two men have been arrested and charged for a murder that took place late last year.

(Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Miramar Police announced the arrest of Jamell Demons and Cortlen Henry on Wednesday.

Demons, 19, and Henry, 20, are charged with two counts of first degree murder for the shooting deaths of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr.

The shooting took place on November 26th, 2018.

Police say the investigation, which was supported by forensic evidence, concluded that Demons shot and killed both victims.

Additionally, police say both Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.

