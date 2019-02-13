



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Sea turtles nested consistently on Florida beaches in 2018, despite algae blooms that killed marine life and tropical storms, wildlife officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute posted the statewide nesting totals on Tuesday.

More than 91,400 loggerhead nests were found, about 5,000 fewer than in the previous year. Researchers say it’s unclear why those turtles’ nesting totals can wildly fluctuate year to year.

Green sea turtle nests spike every other year. Roughly 4,500 nests reported in 2018 followed 53,000 nests reported in 2017.

Florida is the only continental U.S. state where leatherbacks regularly nest. This year’s total of 949 is up from 663 nests in 2017.

Kemp’s ridley and hawksbill turtles nest in smaller numbers in Florida.

