Zoo officials were anxious to get Kali back because she requires a specialized diet and medication.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search for a rare monkey stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo is over.
West Palm Bech police say Kali, a 12-year-old Goeldi’s monkey, is home.
Kali was stolen from the zoo on Monday. A zookeeper noticed the monkey was missing during morning rounds, the mesh on her habitat had been cut.
Watch Kali Chowing Down On A Grape In The Video Below
Surveillance video showed a person in a hoodie entering the zoo before dawn and leaving with what is believed to be Kali.
