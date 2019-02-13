



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search for a rare monkey stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo is over.

West Palm Bech police say Kali, a 12-year-old Goeldi’s monkey, is home.

Kali was stolen from the zoo on Monday. A zookeeper noticed the monkey was missing during morning rounds, the mesh on her habitat had been cut.

Watch Kali Chowing Down On A Grape In The Video Below

Surveillance video showed a person in a hoodie entering the zoo before dawn and leaving with what is believed to be Kali.

Zoo officials were anxious to get Kali back because she requires a specialized diet and medication.

