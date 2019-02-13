



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will be visiting South Florida to speak about Venezuela.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere has confirmed to CBS News that President Trump will visit Florida International University of Monday to speak in support of Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaidó.

Guaidó has been in a power struggle with President Nicolás Maduro, who is facing increasing pressure to flee the country.

Marudo has maintained the support of the Venezuelan military, the main reason he has retained power in the financially struggling country.

According to the White House, Trump will also speak Monday on the “dangers of socialism.”

FIU is the largest university in South Florida, with over 50% of the school’s approximately 66,000 students being Latino.