



TALLAHASSEE — Nearly three months later, authorities have seemingly put the final pieces together in the investigation into a Florida murder-suicide.

Florida authorities say that a man who killed two people at a yoga studio was a “disturbed individual” with a “hatred” for women.

Tallahassee police on Tuesday released the final results of their investigation into the November shooting. Authorities said that Scott Paul Beierle posed as a customer during a yoga class, then began shooting. A 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University and a 21-year-old FSU student were killed. Five others were injured. Beierle then killed himself.

Police conducted dozens of interviews and went through thousands of pages of documents including a journal kept by Beierle.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said the investigation showed that Beierle had a history of sexual misconduct that began in grade school.

Authorities said that Beierle did not target anyone specifically in the attack.

