



OLDSMAR – A Florida man is under arrest accused of video recording himself performing sex acts on his Siberian husky dog.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Christian Nichols, 21, is charged with one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Nichol was arrested Feb. 11 in Oldsmar, which is between Tampa and Clearwater.

Deputies began their investigation Jan. 25 after someone in another state contacted Pinellas County Animal Services regarding video and photographs on the internet of a man having sexual contact with a dog. Pinellas County Animal Services notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives obtained copies of the video and the photographs.

The video shows images of a man dressed in a black and white Husky dog costume. The costumed man is seen in the video having inappropriate sexual contact with a Siberian husky dog. Detectives say the dog in the video was clearly in distress. At one point during the video, the dog tries to run away and the man responds by striking the dog with a sex toy.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives tracked the video and photographs to Nichols.

On Feb. 11, detectives talked with Nichols at his home. They said Nichols admitted he made the video with his dog, Ember, and shared it on the internet.

Nichols was arrested. Pinellas County Animal Services responded to the home and removed Ember and a second dog from Nichols’ home.

Detectives say additional charges are likely.