



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After losing a father, brother, husband, and friend, the hardest part for the family of Yemil Arguelles is that there are no answers.

“We have no idea, it’s killing us, it’s just killing us,” said Arguelles’ wife Wedmy Fernandez. “There’s someone out there like killing people. Like I say there are five children that some terrible person left without a father.”

Arguelles, 40, was shot while attending a Christmas party at a home in the 7000 block of SW 159th Place in Kendale Lakes.

His heartbroken family has gone public in their search for the person who fired the fatal shot.

Fernandez said they were at outside at the party when she noticed him suddenly clutch his chest.

“It came out of nowhere it,” she said.

“We heard fireworks and then he went to the floor and we thought it was a heart attack or something,” she added.

The party was an after party celebration for his son, Arguelles died on his 2nd birthday.

Video from the night of the shooting shows the back of the home where Arguelles was shot with investigators pointing to an area across a lake, presumably where they suspect the shot was fired from. Across the lake from the home is a townhouse complex. Several people who live in the area said they heard gunshots late Saturday as a party was going on at the home where Arguelles was shot.

“Have some compassion, have some compassion like please,” said Fernandez. “If it was an accident we understand we just need to heal, that’s all we asking for to know what happened.”