



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person is dead, two others injured in an overnight shooting in North Miami.

It happened at a Shell gas station at 125th Street and NW 7th Avenue at 1:15 a.m.

Police markers were on the ground indicated shots that 30 plus were fired. A car at one of the pumps had a bullet hole in the window and one of the windows of the gas station was also shattered by a round.

The shooting also shattered glass on a door at Bob Hewes Boats on N.W. 7th Ave.

Neighbors told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that they were alarmed by the incident.

Hillary Frye, who has lived next to the Shell station since 2005, said, “This is just crazy. That is all I can say. This is crazy what is going on. I wish it would stop. Period. There is too much going on in this community. It’s really sad for those living in this community. It is really sad what is going on. If anyone knows anything, they should come forward and help police solve this case.”

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a body covered by a tarp behind the gas station near the car wash. A male and female were taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police say this was a drive-by shooting and there was no return fire.

“We believe that there were two other vehicles that were victim vehicles, two other vehicles that saw what happened, they fled the scene during the shooting,” said police spokeswoman Natalie Buissereth. “If anyone has any information, someone shows up with gunshots to their vehicle, you see a car parked somewhere abandoned, call us.”

Crime scene tape cordoned off several blocks around the gas station, as officers went into a number of surrounding businesses looking for information.

Police have not said how many subjects they are looking for or given a motive for the shooting.

Buissereth said police were hoping to release surveillance tape from the incident.

Anyone with information that can help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.