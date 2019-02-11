



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter is looking forward to the 2019 baseball season, one when his team will be rebuilding.

That process took another turn last week when they traded All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Miami is clearly still all in on the plan to rebuild from the ground up.

Now entering year two of the Jeter regime, the Marlins makeover is obvious on the field and at the ballpark.

It’s no longer the Jeffrey Loria art gallery inside the ballpark in Little Havana. The massive center field home run sculpture has been removed.

Marlins Park will have lots of new amenities.

Last weekend at the annual Fan Fest, fans got to meet a new crop of Marlins players.

Slowly but surely, the Fish are trying to develop a deep talent pool.

The franchise might keep losing while those players learn the ropes.

Jeter, the Yankee legend who grew accustomed to winning during his playing days, admits its hard for even him to patiently hope they improve.

The Marlins were one of the worst teams in baseball last season.

This year, oddsmakers say the odds of Miami winning the World Series are 1000-1.

But the way the Marlins front office sees it…no pain, no gain.