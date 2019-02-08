  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

OFF BAY HARBOR ISLAND (CBSMiami) – At least one person has been rescued from the water off Bay Harbor Island after a small plane crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a downed Cessna about 13 miles east of Bay Harbor Island.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows the wing of a plane floating on the water and a man in a yellow raft.

Person rescued from water after plane goes down off Miami (CBS4)

The Coast Guard helicopter lowered a rescue basket and hoisted the man into the helicopter.

It’s not known if he was the only person on the plane.

This is a developing story….

