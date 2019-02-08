



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super Bowl LIV in Miami is still nearly a year away but the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is granting early access to tickets with a limited release of specialty hospitality packages.

It’s all to celebrate the NFL’s centennial season.

The 100 specialty hospitality packages are on sale now on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“As we prepare to host what is shaping up to be the celebration of the century, we are pleased to offer football fans opportunity to live it all,” Rodney Barreto, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman said. “The anticipation within our community is palpable, and we cannot wait to share the cultural pulse of the Magic City with the world.”