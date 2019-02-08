



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Georgia Jones-Ayres was a civil rights activist known for her efforts to help rehabilitate young offenders in the 1980s. On Friday, she was honored by getting a street named after her.

Northwest 22nd Avenue, between 79th Street and 135th Street, will now be known as Georgia Jones-Ayres Way, celebrating her legacy.

Kennith Kilpatrick is the Executive Director of TAP, a foundation that she helped start 37 years ago said, “Today, we are celebrating a special woman, Georgia Ayers. She did so much for this community over 40 years of hard working commitment to this community.”

The celebration was attended by those who helped get to this point like Daphne Campbell, a former Florida State Senator.

“I’m holding the bill I filed for Georgia Ayres back in 2017,” she said while holding the paper up for everyone to see.

Some of the people whose lives were touched by Ayres, were at the celebration, along with family and friends.

“It means a lot to be here in that I had personal contact with her as well as now trying to make sure her legacy lives on,” said James Bush III. He is a Florida State Representative, who helped lead the crowd in a prayer prior to the unveiling of the new street sign.

Along with those who worked with her, there were also those she worked with at the public defender’s office. Present were Carlos J. Martinez, “What I didn’t realize was the only person who was designated that you drop everything you’re doing when she calls was Georgia.”

He said as the crowed laughed and remembered her way of doing things.

The sign is there to remember her and her legacy which will no doubt continue through her TAP organization and her family and friends who just remembered her for who she was.

“Georgia Ayers Way is the way,” said Faith Elibert, Georgia’s granddaughter. “Go forth without any hesitation and stand your ground!”