



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There will be an overnight lane closure on the Dolphin Expressway.

At 11 p.m., all eastbound and westbound lanes of State Road 836 from NW 87th Avenue to NW 57th Avenue will close to traffic. The closure is needed to install overhead signs. The lanes will re-open Friday at 5 a.m.

Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour signs to get around the closure.

