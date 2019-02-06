  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — South Florida beaches are known for some strange and wacky objects found along its shoreline but this one is bit different.

A large, barnacle-covered wooden cross was found along Fort Lauderdale beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge.

John Skorupa tells the Sun Sentinel he was walking along the beach behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort along Galt Ocean Mile Saturday when he came upon the 20-foot cross swaying in the water.

Aglair Rigos checks out a cross on the Galt Ocean Mile behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. The large, barnacle-covered wooden cross washed ashore along the South Florida beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A group of people carried it up and onto the beach, where it now rests in the sand, becoming a popular photo spot.

Skroupa says theories about its origins abound at the local tiki bar. The one that makes the most sense to him is that it floated from Puerto Rico after a series of hurricanes.

