



DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A police chase that began in Oakland Park came to a crashing end in Dania Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said their officers were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 2700 block of Oakland Forrest Drive when the person took off. The sheriff’s office said their deputies pursued the driver because they thought the situation may have involved a kidnapping.

Sheriff deputies chased him south on I-95 where they suspect he hit another driver near Griffin Road before crashing himself. He then bailed out and took off running toward a nearby hotel.

“All of a sudden there were a lot of police cars, helicopters, literally thinking they were going to land in the back yard here. So we knew something crazy was going on,” said Jeanne Pelletier.

Investigators believe the man they were looking for jumped into a small lake alongside I-95 and then ended up in the hotel parking lot.

Dennis Pelletier said the sudden presence of more than a dozen deputies was a little nerve-wracking.

“A little bit, especially when we looked out the gate and the cop said to stay behind there, with the dog, running with guns drawn. That was a little scary,” he said.

Deputies were able to take the man into custody.

