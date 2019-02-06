WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Bus Crash, Local TV, Miami, Miami-Dade Transit Bus, Trauma Alert


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade Transit bus has been involved in a crash with a car.

The scene of the crash was in the Busway, off of US-1 and Southwest 248th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, there were a total of 14 patients treated as a result of the crash.

11 people were transported to area hospitals and three were treated on scene.

Out of the 11 people transported, two were trauma patients.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s