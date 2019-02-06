



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade Transit bus has been involved in a crash with a car.

The scene of the crash was in the Busway, off of US-1 and Southwest 248th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, there were a total of 14 patients treated as a result of the crash.

11 people were transported to area hospitals and three were treated on scene.

Out of the 11 people transported, two were trauma patients.

This is a developing story that will be updated.