MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A show of support for a Miami police officer who was injured in an accident over the weekend.

Wednesday an emergency blood drive is being held at Miami Police headquarters at 400 NW 2 Avenue for Officer Mario Gonzalez.

“What we want is for everyone to come out. Our officer is in dire need of blood. He had an off-duty motorcycle crash on Sunday morning off SW 8th Street towards Krome Avenue. He’s in dire need of blood. We want the community to come together. Come show your support by donating blood,” said Officer Kenya Fallat.

There are three OneBlood Big Red Buses parked outside the police headquarters where people can donate.

Blood donations will be accepted until 6 p.m.

