



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of pro-Venezuelan protesters had a clear message on Wednesday evening.

“Hands off Venezuela! Hands off Venezuela!”

They say they do not support the Maduro government, but they are opposed to any United States involvement in the Venezuelan’s internal affairs.

“I think we are set for another intervention by the imperial power, telling them to do things we want them to do,” said a protester who called himself Kevin.

The crowd on Wednesday was a loose coalition of left-leaning Miami organizations coordinated by the South Florida Labor Community Alliance.

“It is up to them to solve problems in their own country,” said John Gaige.

As this happens in South Florida, down in Venezuela the attention is all on the military. The Venezuelan military, which remains loyal to President Maduro, is starting to show some cracks.

Soldiers are working on a salary of about six dollars a month, and many have had enough.

A current flashpoint in the making began to unfold Wednesday.

The Venezuelan military has barricaded a bridge at a key border crossing, issuing a challenge to a U.S.-backed efforts by the opposition to bring humanitarian aid into the troubled nation.

The bridge is at the same site where officials plan to store humanitarian aid that opposition leader Juan Guaidó is vowing to deliver to Venezuela.