



PALMETTO BAY (CBSMiami) – There is now a happy ending to the story of an elderly war veteran who was in desperate need of roof repair.

This is an update on an exclusive story brought to you by CBS4 earlier this month.

Thanks to the generosity of CBS4 News viewers, 94-year-old Leo McLarney now has a new roof.

After Leo’s story first aired back in early January, donations started pouring in. His roof was badly damaged in 2017 during Hurricane Irma and he had been living underneath a blue tarp ever since.

The director of Miami-Dade’s long term disaster recovery group tells CBS4 they are now working to replace Leo’s water-damaged carpet as well as having his house painted.

McLarney is a Pearl Harbor survivor. He also fought in the battle of Guadalcanal.