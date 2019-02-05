



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student accused of bringing a knife to Piper High School made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

A judge gave the 16-year-old 21 days of secure detention.

Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the incident Monday that led to a lockdown.

A student in a red shirt and shoes was taken into custody after bringing a knife to school and getting in a fight with another student.

The victim, who suffered an injury to a finger, was treated and released.

The teen faces aggravated battery charges.

His name is not released because of his age.

