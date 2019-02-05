Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
His name is not released because of his age.
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student accused of bringing a knife to Piper High School made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
A judge gave the 16-year-old 21 days of secure detention.
Cellphone video captured the aftermath of the incident Monday that led to a lockdown.
A student in a red shirt and shoes was taken into custody after bringing a knife to school and getting in a fight with another student.
The victim, who suffered an injury to a finger, was treated and released.
The teen faces aggravated battery charges.
His name is not released because of his age.