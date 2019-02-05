



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A traffic stop in Miami turned into an armed standoff Tuesday morning with a police SWAT team.

Miami police said during the stop at 21st Street and N Miami Court in Wynwood, the officer noticed a firearm in the middle console.

The woman reportedly refused to cooperate with the officer and barricaded herself in the car.

A SWAT team was called in as was Miami Fire Rescue.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area of North Miami Avenue through NW 1 Avenue between 20th & 23rd Street until the situation is resolved.