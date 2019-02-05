



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A smash and grab business burglar had a busy morning last week hitting four businesses in just under an hour.

Now Davie police have released surveillance camera images in hopes that someone recognizes him and gives them a call.

Last Tuesday, January 29th, the hoodie-wearing burglar started his spree around 2:15 a.m. He hit three businesses in Davie; Zinncredible at 4450 S Pine Island Road, Pollo Tipico at 5011 South State Road 7, and Dunkin’ Donuts at 5021 South State Road 7. He also hit Pizza Ricca at 5226 South State Road 7 in Hollywood.

In each case, he shattered the businesses’ glass front door and targeted the cash registers. He wrapped up just after 3 a.m.

Police say he got around in a newer model silver Kia Sportage.

Anyone with information that could help the police track him down is urged to give them a call at (954) 693-8200.