



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Nearly 35,000 pounds of cocaine was offloaded Tuesday by the Coast Guard at Port Everglades.

The drugs were seized in 21 separate, suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America by several different Coast Guard cutters.

The cutter Forward was responsible for eight cases seizing an estimated 14,207 pounds of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton was responsible for five cases, seizing an estimated 9,460 pounds of cocaine. The cutter Campbell was responsible for four cases, seizing an estimated 6,153 pounds of cocaine.

The Coast Guard Cutter Alert was responsible for two seizures, hauling in an estimated 5,736 pounds of cocaine.

The cutters Venturous and Confidence had one seizure each for a total of a little more than 2,100 pounds of cocaine.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of $466 million.