By Joan Murray
PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – When running back Sony Michel scored the only touchdown in Sunday’s Super Bowl, no one at American Heritage School in Plantation was surprised.

He’s been wowing his coaches and classmates since he made the varsity team in 8th grade.

“This is just a young man destined for greatness,” said American Heritage Athletic Director Karen Stearns. “An amazing young man.”

Michel helped his American Heritage team win the state championship in 2013, during his senior year while keeping a 4.0 grade point average.

Stearns remembers when Michel came off the field, he wasn’t thinking about himself.

“He said to the coach, get my gloves. He gave them to the little kids in the stands who idolize him,” said Stearns.

Michel is still a familiar face at the American Heritage School.

When he’s not practicing with the New England Patriots, his mother and sister work at the school.

American Heritage strength and conditioning coach Mike Smith was in the stands when Michel made history on Sunday at the Super Bowl.

“Was I surprised he bought me there? No. He wants to include the people who made the journey with him,” said Smith.

