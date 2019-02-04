



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are adding a fourth jersey to the rafters atop American Airlines Arena.

The Heat announced that they will be retiring Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey during a halftime ceremony next month.

The banner-raising will take place on March 26th when Miami hosts the Orlando Magic.

During his 13 season NBA career, Bosh won two NBA Championships and was an 11-time NBA All-Star.

He also won a gold medal with Team USA during the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Bosh came to Miami during the summer of 2010 as part of the Heat’s “Big 3” along with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

During the trio’s four seasons together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

Bosh’s time with Miami was full of memorable moments, but none will ever be bigger than what he did during the final seconds of Game 6 in the 2013 NBA Finals.

Down by three to the San Antonio Spurs, Bosh corralled a LeBron rebound and fed Ray Allen in the corner for the game-tying three pointer.

Miami went on to win the game in overtime, sending the series to a deciding seventh game.

Bosh played six seasons with the Heat and ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in free throw percentage (third, .805%), double-scoring games (fourth, 351), and points (fifth, 6,914), as well as many other categories.

“I am proud that Chris will have his No. 1 jersey retired and be honored inside the American Airlines Arena with this recognition for the greatness as a player on the court and his tremendous contributions to the Miami community off the court,” said Heat President Pat Riley. “His name and jersey will hang forever and always.”

During his career, Bosh played in 893 NBA games and averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and while shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from three-point range and 79.9 percent from the foul line.

His career was cut short in 2016 due to recurring issues with blood clots.

Bosh’s jersey will join those belonging to Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal hanging above the Heat court at the AAA.