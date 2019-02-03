  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday it is suspending its search for a downed Piper Saratoga aircraft with two people aboard.

The plane went missing Friday, 23 miles east of Palm Beach.

The Coast Guard said it conducted searches for more than 32 hours in an area of 1,164 square nautical miles.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies also assisted in the search.

“Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we ever have to make, and it is never made lightly,” said Capt Mark Vlaun, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami.

“We have been in regular contact with the family members throughout our search efforts and extend our sympathies for what we know is a very difficult time for them.”

