MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO said it happened Sunday near the 3600 block of Northwest 35th Avenue at around 1 p.m.

Public Information officer Keyla Concepcion is currently gathering the details.

BSO said two males suffering from gunshot wounds were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where their condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

