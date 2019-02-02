



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every Sunday is super at Amara at Paraiso but even more so on Super Bowl Sunday when James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Schwartz puts out a super-sized spread at the Rosenhaus Sports Super Sunday Watch Party.

There are TV’s throughout the main dining room and bar and a big screen outside on the waterfront lounge and beach but the big draw is that delicious food!

The Super Sunday Watch Party starts February 3, at 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $50 per person and includes the food, gratuity, tax and two drinks.

In today’s Digital Bite: Super Bowl edition, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo is with Chef Michael who shares a few of his game day recipes including Jalapeno Smoked Onion dip with thick sliced potato chips, Sticky Chimichurri Pork Ribs and as a bonus, we’ve included the recipe for his Grilled Chicken Wings.

JALAPENO SMOKED ONION DIP with thick cut potato chips

Ingredients: Serves 6 to 8

2 large sweet onions

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup sour cream

8 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

8 jalapeño, stemmed, halved lengthwise and seeded

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup julienne scallion

Thick cut potato chips

Instructions:

Preheat grill to medium heat, about 350 degrees.

Halve the onions lengthwise, leaving the root ends and out layer of skin to keep the onion together while it is grilling. Toss the onions and jalapeño with olive oil, salt and place on the grill, slowly cooking until softened and color deepened, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a bowl combine the sour cream, cream cheese and cider vinegar.

Smooth out with a whisk or in a food processor.

Cool the cooked onions and jalapeno completely.

Remove the ends and outer layers from the onions and chop, along with the jalapeño, to medium size chunks.

Combine with the sour cream mixture, smoked paprika and salt.

Serve the dip garnished with scallion alongside thick cut chips.

STICKY CHIMICHURRI PORK RIBS with chayote squash slaw

Ingredients: Serves 4

2 ½ pounds pork ribs

¼ cup kosher salt

1 cup dry chimichurri spice (recipe follows)

1 pint guajillo chile marinade + 1 extra pint for basting on the grill (recipe follows)

3 chayote squash

1 thinly-shaved serrano chile

1 cup roughly chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

Kosher salt to taste

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 limes, halved and grilled

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 275 degrees.

Rinse and dry the pork ribs, peel and discard the layer of skin under the bones. Liberally rub the with the salt and chimichurri spice. Brush on the guajillo chile marinade.

Place the ribs on roasting rack uncovered in the 275 degree oven for 90 minutes or until nicely browned.

Remove ribs from oven and let them cool slightly.

Increase oven temperature to 325 degrees. Wrap the ribs individually in a layer of plastic wrap then aluminum foil. Return the ribs to the oven and cook a further 45 minutes to one hour, or until ribs are tender. Cool ribs completely until ready to finish on grill, or they will fall apart on the grill.

To finish, place the ribs on a medium high grill. Flip and baste every few minutes to develop a nice char. Meanwhile peel the chayote squash and cut out the core. Small chop the squash and in a small mixing bowl combine with serrano, cilantro, lime juice, salt to taste and olive oil. To serve, remove ribs from grill and spoon chayote slaw over the ribs. Serve with grilled lime.

GUAJILLO CHILE MARINADE

Makes 2 ½ quarts

8 cloves minced garlic

1 ¾ cup soy sauce

1 cup aji amarillo paste

1 cup freshly squeezed Lime juice

1 cup jarred aji panca paste

1 cup guajillo chile powder

1 cup Dijon mustard

1 cup ground cumin

3 tablespoons ground black pepper

½ cup Kosher salt

1 pint Grapeseed oil

Combine all in blender or food processor until smooth.

DRY CHIMICHURRI SPICE

Makes 1 cup

2 tablespoons dry Mexican oregano

2 tablespoons dry basil leaves

1 tablespoon dry parsley leaves

1 tablespoon dried thyme leaves

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flake

Mix to combine

GRILLED CHICKEN WINGS With agave hot sauce, sesame seed, scallion

Ingredients: Serves 6 to 8

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3 pounds whole chicken wings

1 tablespoon garlic salt (recipe follows)

Agave hot sauce (recipe follows)

Kosher salt, to taste

½ cup toasted sesame seeds

1 tablespoon fresh lime zest

2 cups julienne scallion

WATCH CHEF PREPARE THE CHICKEN WINGS HERE

Instructions

Preheat grill to medium heat, about 350 degrees.

Toss the wings with the garlic salt and place them on grill, crowding them together to create steam and keep them moist.

Flip and baste the wings with the agave hot sauce every five minutes, cooking a total of 20-25 minutes until caramelized and just about charred.

Remove wings from the grill and place in a bowl.

Toss with a little more agave hot sauce, salt, lime zest, sesame seeds and scallion.

Serve immediately.

AGAVE HOT SAUCE

Makes 2 ½ cups

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup agave nectar

1/2 cup your favorite hot sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce, preferably Red Boat

Mix to combine. Keeps for a while refrigerated.

Amara at Paraiso is located at 3101 NE 7th Avenue in Miami.

If you are interested in attending the party, click here for more info.