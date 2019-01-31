Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rowdy Miami Heat fan went tumbling down several rows of seats when security tried to remove him from the American Airlines Arena.

A Miami police officer working security at the arena during Wednesday’s game approached 23-year-old Adrain Mato after he saw him yelling, swinging his arms, and “behaving in an aggressive manner,” according to the arrest report.

When Mato was told to sit down and calm down, he reportedly continued to scream and at one point reached toward another fan in an “aggressive manner.”

The security officer noted that Mato’s breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred as he yelled in Spanish. He called for back up.

After being told to calm down several times, Mato was told that he would have to leave the arena or else be arrested for trespassing.

Mato then started screaming louder, swinging his arms, and took a “fighting stance,” according to the report.

Cell phone video shows when two security officers move in to escort him out of the building, Mato resisted and the trio fell down several rows of seats.

When Mato got up, he reportedly tried to punch one of the security officers.

Both security officers then grabbed him and wrestled him to the ground, where they placed him into custody. Mato reportedly continued to struggle and tried to kick the officers as they carried him down the stairs to the security officer where he was arrested.

Mato was charged with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly conduct, and disorderly intoxication.