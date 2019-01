MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave his annual State of the County address on Thursday morning at Port Miami.

Gimemez said the county had a strong 2018, touting low levels of unemployment and crime.

He says unemployment fell to 3.6%, the lowest in almost a decade, and that the overall crime rate decreased by more than 6%.

Gimemez credits strong internal communication for the county’s growth.

“In any vibrant, diverse metropolis like ours, where there are passionate, creative, hardworking people, what we’ve always done is made the effort to listen to each other’s perspectives,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “That’s what makes Miami-Dade County so great.”

He noted there is still a lot of work to do be done, but praised several agencies for their hard work.

This was the eighth State of the County address.