



MIAMI (CBSMiami) â€“ Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave his annual State of the County address on Thursday morning at Port Miami.

Gimemez said the county had a strong 2018, touting low levels of unemployment and crime.

He says unemployment fell to 3.6%, the lowest in almost a decade, and that the overall crime rate decreased by more than 6%.

Gimemez credits strong internal communication for the countyâ€™s growth.

â€œIn any vibrant, diverse metropolis like ours, where there are passionate, creative, hardworking people, what we’ve always done is made the effort to listen to each other’s perspectives,â€ said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez. â€œThat’s what makes Miami-Dade County so great.â€

He noted there is still a lot of work to do be done, but praised several agencies for their hard work.

This was the eighth State of the County address.