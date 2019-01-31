



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Keys man was arrested Wednesday after Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he pushed his girlfriend off a balcony.

Charles Beneway, 26, from Big Pine Key was taken into custody on Wednesday night after pushing his girlfriend from a 13-foot balcony during a domestic argument, authorities said.

Deputies said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the 30000 block of Avenue I on Big Pine Key.

Responding deputies detained Beneway in the driveway after telling them he had been involved in the incident.

The 22-year-old victim was bleeding from her mouth and nose, but was conscious and talking, police said.

A witness told police she saw Beneway tell the victim he was going to kill her and then saw him push her from the balcony, according to the arrest report.

Witnesses told authorities they heard the couple arguing all night and heard Beneway say he was going to kill the victim several times.

The woman was airlifted to Jackson South Hospital in Miami and was released from the hospital at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.

On the way to jail, Beneway told police that he â€œhas anger issues that needs to get in control.â€