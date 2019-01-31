



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/News Service of Florida) â€“ Local governments wouldnâ€™t be able to regulate single-use plastic straws under a measure filed Thursday in the House.

The proposal (HB 603) by Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, says â€œa municipality, county, or other local governmental entity may not adopt, enforce, or implement any ordinance, rule, or law that would further restrict a food service establishment from distributing single-use plastic straws to customers.â€

In December, the St. Petersburg City Council voted to phase in a ban on the distribution of single-use plastic straws, allowing restaurants to give out straws upon request until 2020.

Plastic straws have become a heavily debated issue, with ban supporters saying the straws end up in landfills or threatening marine life in oceans instead of being recycled.

Sabatiniâ€™s proposal is identical to a measure (SB 588) sponsored by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine.

The state preemption of local regulations, if approved by lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session, would take effect July 1.

â€œThe decision to use plastic straws should be made by the citizens — not government; the decision to offer plastic straws should be made by the business owners — not the government,â€ Sabatini said in a prepared statement.

While Sabatini and Hutson look to prevent local bans, Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, has filed a measure (SB 502) that would prevent grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses that sell food from using plastic carryout bags and providing single-use plastic straws.

