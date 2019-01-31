



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – The FBI is seeking answers after the discovery of a mysterious tunnel in Pembroke Pines which appears to have been dug to burglarize a bank.

The tunnel, on SW 4th Street near Flamingo Road, was discovered by city workers who were called about a hole in the road, possibly a sinkhole.

When the workers discovered a power cord inside the hole and determined that it was a tunnel, the police were called.

Police found the tunnel entrance inside a wood line south of the road along with a generator, winch, a bucket, a wagon, and other items. Across the street from the tunnel’s entrance is a Chase Bank branch.

Because the tunnel went under the road toward the bank it was deemed an attempted bank burglary and the FBI was notified.

“I would say itâ€™s an attempted burglary of the bank. Theyâ€™re heading toward the ATM, I donâ€™t think they were doing that for any other reason,” said Michael Leverock of the FBI.

The tunnel, which was approximately two to four feet in diameter, was at least 50 yards long.

A cadaver dog was sent into the tunnel but did not find anyone inside.

“We did not find a body in the hole,” said Leverock. “We don’t know who is behind this, at this time. They could have been here a week ago, last night, we don’t know. But it is an extensive hole.”

Leverock said recent rains may have contributed to the collapse of the tunnel section under the street.

Whoever dug the tunnel used a pickaxe and a small wagon to remove the dirt and rock.

“I would like to say I saw something like this in the movies, however, this hole is so small that, it’s unique,” said Leverock. “I donâ€™t know how they did it. I would like to put it into words for you but it is so cramped in there and that wagon, it is a puzzle. I canâ€™t imagine how they did it.

The FBI said the bank was never breached and no money was taken.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in this area, likely after dark, is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.