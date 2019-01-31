Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The European Parliament on Thursday dealt a huge blow Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro by recognizing Juan Guaidó as ‘the legitimate interim president of Venezuela.’

‘The result of the vote was 439 votes in favor, 104 against and 88 abstentions,’ said Antonio Tajani, president of the organization.

After the vote, Tajani urged all member states of the European Union to take “a unique and strong position” with respect to the crisis in the country.

Guaidó said on Thursday that his recognition by the European Parliament is a “great step” in his struggle for democracy in Venezuela.

“We have taken a big step in our fight for democracy! We appreciate the decision of the European Parliament to recognize all the effort that we Venezuelans have put forward for the restoration of constitutional order,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The European Parliament expressed “absolute support for Guaidó’s road map.”

Four major European member states had told Maduro to call new elections by the weekend or they will recognize Guaidó.

Maduro has refused to budge, calling international support for Guaidó a coup d’état led by US President Donald Trump.

Guaidó, leader of the democratically elected National Assembly was recognized last week as the legitimate president of Venezuela by dozens of nations, including the United States.

The leader of the country’s National Assembly has called Maduro the “usurper” of power.

Maduro had won presidential elections last May in which the opposition was not allowed to take part and which the international community called fraudulent.

The National Assembly called Maduro’s second six-year term “illegitimate,” and Guaidó became interim president of the nation, as per the Venezuelan constitution.

Guaidó has called for a new round of worldwide protests for Saturday.

Maduro has jailed hundreds since Guaidó became interim president on January 23, 700 just in one day, and at least 40 have been killed in the streets, according to the United Nations.

International journalists from France, Chile have also been jailed covering the events in Venezuela.