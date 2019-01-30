Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to South Florida this week.

A White House official told CBS News that on Friday, February 1st, Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will be traveling to Miami on Air Force Two.

After arriving, Pence is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion with Venezuelan exiles and community leaders.

The meeting will take place at Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center.

Expected to be at the roundtable discussion is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Rick Scott and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

Afterwards, Pence is expected to make public remarks.