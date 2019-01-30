Filed Under:AR-15, Assault Rifle, Florida, Gun On Camps, Local TV, Student Arrested, University Of Central Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Police have arrested an engineering student at the University of Central Florida for keeping an illegally modified weapon in his car on campus.

Police said Wednesday that they arrested Max Chambers after finding an AR-15 assault weapon in his car.

They also say he had a bump stock, which converts semi-automatic firearms to mimic fully automatic weapons.

The UCF Police Department says in statement on its Facebook page that Chambers posed no direct threat to the university community.

The Orlando Sentinel reports an anonymous tipster notified police that Chambers possessed drop-in auto sears, which can be used to convert a semi-automatic rifle into an automatic weapon.

Florida’s ban on bump-fire stocks prohibits the possession of any device that alters the firing rate of a gun to replicate automatic weapon fire.

