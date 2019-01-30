Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With the one year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre just two weeks away, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is inviting parents from each grade level to air their questions.

The four meetings aren’t open to the general public or the media.

The superintendent is defending the decision to cancel a general public meeting last week at the school because of safety concerns.

Recent meetings have brought out protesters.

“We had a legitimate concern students may be at risk,” Runcie said.

School board members may attend the meetings but only board member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter was killed in the mass shooting, will be allowed to speak.

All other board members will be asked to keep silent.

Media attorney Tom Julin said there is a risk if two or more school board members attend.

There will be a violation of Florida law.

“In my view the meetings should be open,” said Julin. “I think it will be impossible for any school board member not to be saying anything at a meeting of this sort.”

The superintendent plans three more community-wise meetings after the one year anniversary of the tragedy, to meet with parents from each grade level.