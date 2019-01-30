Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you heard? The Super Bowl is this Sunday.

Of course, you’ve heard!

But there’s a good chance there are some Super Bowl facts you’ve never heard of before.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down some details about the Big Game you probably didn’t know.

Not So Super

It wasn’t always called the Super Bowl. Yup, the “big game” used to be called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game back when it was two totally different leagues playing against each other. It didn’t become the “Super Bowl” officially until the third annual championship game. And they didn’t start using Roman Numerals until Super Bowl V.

Two Networks

Because the NFL and AFL were basically two separate businesses, they each had broadcasting rights with different networks. So the first Super Bowl aired on both NBC and CBS. And the tension between networks was high. A fence had to be built in between the CBS and NBC production trucks to keep everyone separate. CBS won the ratings war that day, and of course, this time around you can only catch the game on CBS 4.

Location

No team has ever played a Super Bowl in their home stadium. We’re crossing our fingers the Dolphins change that next year! When the Super Bowl comes to Miami in 2020 it will be the 11th time South Florida plays host to the big game, more than any other city.

Ball Battle

With the Patriots back in the Super Bowl, “Deflate-Gate” may still be on the mind of some disgruntled fans. But, did you know, before the controversy over under-inflated footballs came into play, the teams used totally different footballs? The AFL used a ball made by Spalding, which was slightly longer, narrower, and had a tackier surface than the NFL’s ball, which was created by Wilson. Each team would use their own footballs while on offense. Now, each team selects 54 game balls which must be inspected before kickoff.

What’s your favorite Super Bowl memory or fun fact?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.