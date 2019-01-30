  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he does not have the power to remove Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

The Republican governor made the statement at the annual Associated Press legislative planning meeting.

Runcie has been sharply criticized by parents whose children were fatally shot last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

DeSantis said he can’t remove Runcie because he isn’t an elected official.

Runcie was appointed to his job by the Broward County school board.

DeSantis earlier this month suspended Palm Beach County elections supervisor Susan Bucher and Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Bucher decided to resign, but Israel has asked the state Senate to review his case.

