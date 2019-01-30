Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It was an emotional scene Wednesday at the Broward County Courthouse, as two families hugged, coming together for the well-being of their grandchildren.

The pre-hearing was to determine where four children, who are all under the age of ten, would stay after their father killed himself and their mother was found dead in their home.

“I’m incredibly sorry for your loss. It’s a tremendous loss,” Judge Shari Africk-Olufsen told the people gathered in her courtroom.

Captain Al Xiques with Pembroke Pines Police says the investigation started when someone called to tell them the children hadn’t been at school for a week.

“In law enforcement, we use the phrase ‘see something, say something.’ In this incident, an anonymous phone call literally saved the lives of four children,” he says.

Tuesday morning, when officers got to the home at Northwest 76th Avenue and Northwest 6th Street, they saw the father out front.

He admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and told officers he was upset because his wife left him.

Officers attempted to search the man, who kept reaching toward his pocket.

That’s when he pulled out a gun and shot himself in front of officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When investigators went inside the home, they found the body of the mother, who had been dead for several days.

Capt. Xiques says they are still investigating, but her death appeared to be a homicide.

The children were unharmed.

“We thank and appreciate the person who called 911 anonymously, who provided us with the information we needed in order to arrive at that scene and ensure that this family did not experience an even greater tragedy,” Captain Xiques explains.

Right now, the children are staying with the paternal grandparents.

The maternal grandparents are requesting custody, but that is pending a home study by the department of children and families.

The families are due to return to court Friday for a shelter hearing.

At this time, police are not releasing the names of the people involved to keep the children from being identified.