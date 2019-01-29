Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been detained after an armed robbery of a food truck.

It happened around 10 a.m. in northwest Miami-Dade at the intersection of NW 35th Ave. and 65th Street.

A man went up to a food truck parked near the intersection, pointed a gun at the woman inside and demanded that she get on the ground, according to Miami-Dade Det. Angel Rodriguez.

At that point, another man who works at the truck went inside to see what was going on.

The robber demanded money, which the man gave him. After giving him the money, the food truck worker man pulled out his own own gun and fired at the robber.

The injured robber tried to get away but didn’t get very far.

Some bystanders saw him taking off and tackled him. They held him until the police arrived.

While this was happening, two other gunmen fired at the man who works in the food truck from a white vehicle.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Detectives later learned a white vehicle with a gunshot wound victim arrived at the hospital.

At this point, they can not say for certain the two incidents are connected, but officers are questioning the driver.

Police also found a handgun just around the corner from where the armed robbery took place.

Right now, police say, there are three suspects involved and one person in the hospital.

The two people in the food truck were not hurt.