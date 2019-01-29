Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – The Florida Capitol will be bathed in orange light the week of Feb. 10 to honor the 17 students and faculty members who were massacred last February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The display was approved Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the Florida Cabinet at the request of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The mass shooting took place on Feb. 14, 2018. Fried said in a prepared statement after the Cabinet meeting the orange light is designed to serve “as a symbol of hope and token of respect to the families of the victims, and a reminder of our solemn responsibility to take seriously the threat of gun violence.”

