MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A Delray Beach man, whose newlywed wife went missing at sea, will be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Miami.

Lewis Bennett, 41, pleaded guilty to a federal involuntary manslaughter charge in the May 2017 disappearance of Isabella Hellmann.

Bennett, a mining engineer with dual British and Australian citizenship, had told the FBI and British journalists that he and Hellmann, a real estate agent, took their 37-foot catamaran, Surf Into Summer, for a belated honeymoon Caribbean cruise after they had been married three months. They left their infant daughter, Emelia, with her family.

According to Bennett on May 15th he woke in the middle of the night when the boat, about 70 miles southeast of Key West, struck something and began to take on water.

When the Coast Guard found him on a life raft three hours later, he told rescuers he had left Hellmann on deck when he went to bed for the night in their cabin. He said when he was jolted awake Hellmann was gone and his attempts to find her failed. He said the catamaran was sinking, so he abandoned it.

It was a story he repeated to the FBI and journalists.

Investigators long doubted Bennett’s story. The FBI said an inspection of the catamaran before it sank showed portholes below the waterline had been opened and damage to the twin hulls appeared to have been caused from the inside. Also, investigators found Bennett on the life raft with $100,000 worth of coins stolen from a yacht he had worked aboard in 2016.

Bennett faces a maximum eight-year prison sentence and deportation.

