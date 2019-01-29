  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMFBI
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Ty Russell
Filed Under:Car Fire, Downtown Miami, Local TV, Miami Fire Rescue, Parking Garage, Ty Russell

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A car burst into flames inside a Downtown Miami parking garage after falling nine stories.

The building is located at 100 Biscayne Boulevard.

It is a standalone parking garage that utilizes vehicle elevators to take cars up to parking spaces.

(Source: Matt Olechnowicz)

Authorities responded to initial reports of a vehicle on fire late Tuesday afternoon at the building.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, for unknown reasons a vehicle inside the garage went through a safety gate and fell approximately nine floors to the bottom of the elevator shaft, where it ignited into flames.

The vehicle was not occupied when it fell and fortunately there were no reported injuries.

Additionally, neighboring business were not affected.

Two of the four working elevators in the parking garage have been temporarily shut down.

Ty Russell

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s