MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A car burst into flames inside a Downtown Miami parking garage after falling nine stories.

The building is located at 100 Biscayne Boulevard.

It is a standalone parking garage that utilizes vehicle elevators to take cars up to parking spaces.

Authorities responded to initial reports of a vehicle on fire late Tuesday afternoon at the building.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, for unknown reasons a vehicle inside the garage went through a safety gate and fell approximately nine floors to the bottom of the elevator shaft, where it ignited into flames.

The vehicle was not occupied when it fell and fortunately there were no reported injuries.

Additionally, neighboring business were not affected.

Two of the four working elevators in the parking garage have been temporarily shut down.