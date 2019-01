Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A water main break forced the temporary closure of all A1A lanes at the intersection of Gatehouse Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews were on scene evaluating the situation on Monday morning. They will be working on repairing the break.

No word on what may have caused the break.

Authorities say significant delays are expected. They are urging commuters to seek alternate routes.